Coalisland man in court accused of cultivating cannabis and possessing fireworks
A Co Tyrone man has been in court accused of cultivating a cannabis plant.
Thirty-five-year-old Kevyn Alexander Wrights from Derryvale Grove, Farlough, Coalisland, is charged with unlawfully possessing the drug along with cocaine and ‘magic’ mushrooms on June 29.
Wrights was also charged having a quantity of fireworks, namely rockets and Roman candles, without a licence on the same date.
A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday she could connect him to the charges.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until August 22.