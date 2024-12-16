A 28-year-old mother-of-four, caught driving on the M1 at almost 100 miles per hour, has been shown leniency by a district judge due to her disabled child.

Mary Christina McDonagh, from Pinebank Gardens, Coalisland, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding and having no driving licence.

M1 motorway at the Birches, Co Armagh. Picture: Google

McDonagh’s solicitor said his client previously pleaded guilty to the speeding charge. He explained that his client had lost her licence for 10 weeks and, at the end of the 10 weeks, had to reapply for her licence back however she failed to do so.

The court heard that on April 25 this year at 1.25pm, police conducting a laser speed check on the M1 motorway near the Birches clocked the defendant in a Suzuki Vitara driving towards Belfast which was travelling at 96 miles per hour.

The court heard McDonagh already has four points on her licence. Her solicitor said she wasn’t aware she had to reapply for her licence.

He added McDonagh has a mobility vehicle.

“If that person receives six penalty points on their licence, the driving motability scheme automatically close them out of their insurance scheme. It is the only insurance scheme that can be used on their vehicles on their terms and conditions.

"Effectively it means that if she received three penalty points it will disqualify her from driving,” said the solicitor, who suggested that it would not be proportionate for an ‘offence like this’.

He suggested that the district judge deal with the matter via a short disqualification in lieu of penalty points. He further pointed out that McDonagh had availed of this before, adding that it may only be used again if there are extenuating circumstances.

The solicitor said McDonagh has four primary school age children, one of whom is severely disabled.

“Mr McDonagh’s husband, Bernard, was actually disqualified by Your Worship in Dungannon courthouse in late 2024, therefore making Mrs McDonagh the only driver in her household,” said the solicitor.

"I think taking this lady off the road for that duration would be disproportionate,” said District Judge Michael Ranaghan, adding that leniency is required in some cases where a child may be significantly disadvantaged.

McDonagh received a two-week driving ban and fined £150 for each charge plus the £15 offender levy.