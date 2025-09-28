Coalisland woman admits stealing perfume worth £1,391 from Boots in Cookstown
A Co Tyrone woman has pleaded guilty to stealing perfume from a Cookstown pharmacy.
Patricia Anne Lappin, aged 35, from Torrent Valley, Coalisland, accepted a charge of stealing perfume sets valued £1,391 from Boots Chemist, Burn Road, Cookstown, on June 9.
A charge of going equipped for theft was withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
A defence solicitor told the court the defendant has a "very relevant record”.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until October 15 for a pre-sentence report.