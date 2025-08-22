Police found drugs suspected of having a total street value of over £50,000 and also £16,000 in cash in a parked vehicle in the car park of the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Laverty (34), of Knockbracken Drive in Coleraine, is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply; possession of cannabis; being concerned in the supply of cannabis; possessing cash as 'criminal property'; and absence of insurance.

The charges relate to Tuesday, August 19.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from a police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Causeway Hospital. Picture: Google

Objecting to bail, a police officer said an Audi A3 was parked at the hospital car park at 10.10pm. She said it flagged up as having no insurance and "whilst police were conducting a check of the chasis number" there a "strong smell of cannabis".

A bag was covered with a blanket "which appeared out of place". Police forced entry and located a large amount of packaged cannabis and a large sum of money.

One of the packages, a Royal Mail 'signed for' package, had the name Ryan Laverty as well as his home address.

A bank card in the car was in the name of the defendant.

The officer said police stopped the defendant a short time earlier driving a separate vehicle when Audi keys were found in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drugs with an approximate street value of £28,000 were found in the Audi car at the hospital along along with £16,000 cash.

Further drugs in the boot of the Audi had still to be valued but it is estimated the total street value might be "double" the current value of '£28,000', the court was told.The car was taken away for further examination.

The defendant is currently on prison release licence for drugs offences.

A defence solicitor said the defendant's previous bail history was "positive".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dstrict Judge Nigel Broderck refused bail saying the quantity of drugs and cash was "of particular concern" and the defendant had drugs convictions, two of which had been taken to the Crown Court.

The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates' Court on September 8.