Cookstown disqualified driver made 'stupid decision' of getting behind the wheel

A disqualified driver caught driving home in the early hours of morning was given a five-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

William Dunlop, aged 40, from Princess Avenue in Cookstown, admitted charges of driving while disqualified and having no insurance on September 1 last year.

Dunlop was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 1am, police were on mobile patrol in the Cookstown area when they observed a car turning from Moneymore Road into Lissan Road.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google

The lawyer said checks on the police system showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

They followed the vehicle into Princess Avenue where they signalled for it to stop.

The lawyer said Dunlop admitted not having insurance and further checks showed he had been disqualified from driving.

The vehicle was seized and the defendant cautioned that he would be reported for prosecution.

A defence lawyer explained that the vehicle was being driven by a friend who had been drinking and Dunlop urged him to stop.

He said the friend had got out and walked off and the defendant made the “stupid decision” to drive it to his home.

The lawyer said Dunlop apologised to the court for his actions and is working with the Community Addiction Team and is making positive steps to “put it all behind him”.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne remarked that Dunlop “may have turned a corner” but he could not be sure.

Mr Browne warned the defendant that if he re-offended it could result in an immediate prison sentence.