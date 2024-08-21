Cookstown disqualified driver made 'stupid decision' of getting behind the wheel

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2024, 17:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A disqualified driver caught driving home in the early hours of morning was given a five-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

William Dunlop, aged 40, from Princess Avenue in Cookstown, admitted charges of driving while disqualified and having no insurance on September 1 last year.

Dunlop was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 1am, police were on mobile patrol in the Cookstown area when they observed a car turning from Moneymore Road into Lissan Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: GoogleDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google

The lawyer said checks on the police system showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

Read More
Magherafelt entrepreneur unveils new brand for company after significant growth

They followed the vehicle into Princess Avenue where they signalled for it to stop.

The lawyer said Dunlop admitted not having insurance and further checks showed he had been disqualified from driving.

The vehicle was seized and the defendant cautioned that he would be reported for prosecution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A defence lawyer explained that the vehicle was being driven by a friend who had been drinking and Dunlop urged him to stop.

He said the friend had got out and walked off and the defendant made the “stupid decision” to drive it to his home.

The lawyer said Dunlop apologised to the court for his actions and is working with the Community Addiction Team and is making positive steps to “put it all behind him”.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne remarked that Dunlop “may have turned a corner” but he could not be sure.

Mr Browne warned the defendant that if he re-offended it could result in an immediate prison sentence.