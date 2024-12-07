Cookstown drink-driver left home person he met in a shop who was stuck for a lift, court told

A factory worker who decided to leave home a person he met in a shop in Cookstown, has lost his licence for 16 months for drink-driving.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-four-year-old Bongani Mthombeni from Old Rectory Meadows in Cookstown, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that on November 10 at approximately 4am, police observed a car serving across the central white line and braking on the Carland Road, Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel prosecuting said police stopped the vehicle and on speaking to the defendant detected a smell of intoxicating liquor and noticed his eyes were glazed and his speech slurred.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google

She added that he later provided a breath specimen showing a reading of 86mcgs.

Admitting the offence Jarlath Faloon, solicitor, explained that the defendant had no intention of driving but had met a person in a shop who couldn’t get a lift home to Dungannon, and he decided to drive them.

Mr Faloon said Mthombeni is a Zimbabwe national who has been living in Northern Ireland for eight years and worked in a local factory.

He stressed that the defendant did not have a record.

District Judge Francis Rafferty allowed the defendant 16 weeks to discharge the fine.