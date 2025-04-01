Cookstown factory worker found with cannabis and a grinder in his pocket fined £200

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 33-year-old factory worker who had a small quantity of cannabis and a grinder in his pocket, was fined £200 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edvinas Vadeisa, from William Street, Cookstown, admitted possessing the drug on October 27 last.

The court heard Vadeisa was stopped by police who noticed a strong smell of cannabis and searched him

Prosecuting counsel said in his pocket officers found a small quantity of cannabis and a grinder.

Vadeisa, who was not professionally represented, pleaded guilty to the offence.