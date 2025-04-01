Cookstown factory worker found with cannabis and a grinder in his pocket fined £200
A 33-year-old factory worker who had a small quantity of cannabis and a grinder in his pocket, was fined £200 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Edvinas Vadeisa, from William Street, Cookstown, admitted possessing the drug on October 27 last.
The court heard Vadeisa was stopped by police who noticed a strong smell of cannabis and searched him
Prosecuting counsel said in his pocket officers found a small quantity of cannabis and a grinder.
Vadeisa, who was not professionally represented, pleaded guilty to the offence.