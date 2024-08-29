Cookstown man jailed for assaulting police designated person with a wet blanket
Robert Duffy (31), of Must Hostel, Molesworth Street, Cookstown, admitted assaulting the designated person, and three counts of criminal damage on April 24.
District Judge Peter Magill told Duffy there was “no excuse for this type of behaviour” and if he had a problem with drugs and drink he needed to get help.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that the police arrested Duffy and while in the custody cell he blocked the toilet with towels and a blanket.
Counsel said Duffy then used the wet blanket to assault the designated person and attempted to escape from custody.
The lawyer said he became aggressive towards police, kicking the cell door, and later urinated in a cell van.
A defence lawyer said the defenant has been in custody for over four months, the equivalent of an eight-month sentence.