Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who hit a police designated person with a wet blanket on the chest, abdomen and legs, has been jailed for four months.

Robert Duffy (31), of Must Hostel, Molesworth Street, Cookstown, admitted assaulting the designated person, and three counts of criminal damage on April 24.

District Judge Peter Magill told Duffy there was “no excuse for this type of behaviour” and if he had a problem with drugs and drink he needed to get help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that the police arrested Duffy and while in the custody cell he blocked the toilet with towels and a blanket.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Counsel said Duffy then used the wet blanket to assault the designated person and attempted to escape from custody.

The lawyer said he became aggressive towards police, kicking the cell door, and later urinated in a cell van.

A defence lawyer said the defenant has been in custody for over four months, the equivalent of an eight-month sentence.