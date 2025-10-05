A man is accused of smoking and being drunk on a plane and behaving in a disorderly manner towards cabin crew.

Kieran Donnelly (44), of Burnvale Crescent, Cookstown, allegedly committed offences on September 5 this year.

He is also charged with using 'threatening, abusive or insulting words' towards a cabin crew member; assault; and being disorderly at Belfast International Airport.

He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. He was given continuing bail and the case was adjourned to October 28.