Cookstown man was allegedly drunk and smoking and being disorderly on a plane

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
A man is accused of smoking and being drunk on a plane and behaving in a disorderly manner towards cabin crew.

Kieran Donnelly (44), of Burnvale Crescent, Cookstown, allegedly committed offences on September 5 this year.

He is also charged with using 'threatening, abusive or insulting words' towards a cabin crew member; assault; and being disorderly at Belfast International Airport.

He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. He was given continuing bail and the case was adjourned to October 28.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice