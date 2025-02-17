Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 38-year-old Cookstown man was found with two knuckle dusters and a machete knife when police stopped a car on the outskirts of the town, has appeared in court.

Aaron Wenlock from Beechway in the town, faces three charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and having an article with a blade / point in a public place.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that police on mobile patrol at approximately 1.10am on January 15 last, had reason to stop a car at Dungannon Road, Cookstown.

The lawyer said police noticed the defendant getting out of the vehicle and putting his hands in his pockets. He refused to take them out and police had to take him to the ground in a controlled manner.

He said police found two knuckle dusters in his pockets and in a search found a machete in the rear of the vehicle.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until February 28 for a pre-sentence report.