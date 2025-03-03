Cookstown woman was caught with drugs in her handbag

A Cookstown woman was handed a one-month suspended jail sentence at Dungannon Magistrates Court for possessing drugs.

Lucy Maria Patterson, aged 37, from Coolnafranky Park, admitted charges of possessing cannabis and pregabalin on August 26, 2023.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at approximately 5am, police attended an address in Dungannon relating to a drugs overdose and while trying to assist paramedics located a handbag belonging to the defendant on a kitchen table containing 2.8 grams of cannabis and a foil stripe containing four pregabalin tablets.

Dungannon Courthouse. Picture: National World

The prosecutor applied for a destruction order in respect of the drugs.

A defence lawyer explained that Patterson had previously been given a suspended jail sentence, and pleaded with the court to impose a sentence in line with this.

Distrtict Judge Francis Rafferty suspended the sentence for 18 months.

He also made an order for the destruction of the drugs seized by the police.