A couple who left Ballymena for Romania as they 'did not feel safe' when riots erupted in the town on three nights in June have returned and have appeared in court after an arrest warrant had been issued.

Nicolae Lacatus (44) and Gabriela Lacatus (45), with an address listed as Larne Street in Ballymena, stole goods worth £115 including six pairs of shoes from Lidl in Ballymena on February 9 this year and they also had a holdall for use in theft.

When they had failed to appear at court in the summer, arrest warrants had been issued. They were in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, and had the assistance of an interpreter.

A defence barrister said the reason for the arrest warrant was that at "the time of the riots they did not feel safe to remain in the country. They are now back and plan to reside here full time".

The court was told Gabriela had no record and Nicolae had a record for driving offences.

They were each fined £175 and were ordered to pay a total of £115 compensation.