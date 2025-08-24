Court hears mob turned up at address after 85-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting child

A defence solicitor for an 85-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 said a mob turned up at the pensioner's address and gave him 10 minutes to get out.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dennis James, with an address listed on the court charge sheet as Lanntara in Ballymena, is alleged to have committed the sexual offence between November 1 last year and March 31 this year.

The charge is that he 'intentionally touched sexually' a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was originally in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on August 14 and was bailed to an address in Broughshane.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

On Tuesday he appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena via video link from prison.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had moved to a new address after people had threatened him.Then at the new address, last Thursday night, a "mob" turned up saying he had 10 minutes to get out.

Police removed him for his own safety, the court was told.

The solicitor said not being at the address was a technical breach of bail and the defendant ended up in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor asked if the defendant could be released on bail to go to the Housing Executive and declare himself homeless and get a new address.

The court heard the defendant had a clear record.

The case is set to be sent to the Crown Court by direct transfer and was adjourned to September 11.

The defendant was given £500 bail with conditions including not to have contact with anybody under the age of 18. He is not to be in certain parts of Ballymena and he has to notify police of his new address.