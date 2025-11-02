An R driver caught doing 92mph was, according to a defence barrister, "suffering very severely from vomiting and diarrhoea" and had been "embarrassed" to tell police that was the reason for his speed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details were given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Balymena.

Brady Doyle (19), of Hollybrook Manor, Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to exceeding his 45mph speed limit at 8.30pm on July 7 this year at Rathbeg on the M2 motorway near Antrim town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had no record. He had been driving a Volkswagen Polo displaying R plates.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's reported issues when at the wheel "makes it worse" as "somebody suffering from vomit and diarrhoea decides to do double the limit".

He said the defendant should have pulled over and "asked for assistance because the fact that they're vomiting and have diarrhoea distracts them from being able to drive their car".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer said the offence was "out of character". He said the defendant pays £4,500 a year insurance for the 1.2 Polo and that is going to increase after the court appearance.

The judge said inexperienced R drivers should be doing 45mph and he appreciated such a speed on a motorway "can itself create issues" and had the defendant been doing 60 or 70 the court may have been more lenient but he was doing more than double his permitted speed.

He said there must be a deterrence for those who drive at such speeds and banned the defendant from driving for a month fined him £150.