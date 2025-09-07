Used nappies, sanitary towels and rubbish were found in a house and in children’s bedrooms visited by Social Services concerned for their welfare, a Craigavon court has heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the wilful neglect of two children in her care in Co Armagh.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The woman’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, said there was a pre-sentence report available to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on May 9, 2023 police were contacted by Social Services after they visited an address in Portadown – the defendant’s home.

"The house was observed to be in a poor state with rubbish, used nappies and sanitary towels laying about in several of the rooms including the children’s bedrooms,” said a prosecutor.

Police described the house as smelling of a strong pungent smell of faeces. Two children were in the house at the time. They were removed by Social Services and placed in emergency foster care.

"They were examined by a paediatrician at Craigavon Hospital and nothing of significance was noted in terms of injury or illness,” said the prosecutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both children were spoken to and one said there was nothing he wanted to speak to police or Social Services about.

“Neither child appeared to understand the process,” the prosecutor said.

"When the defendant was interviewed she agreed the house was in a poor state. She said she had been unwell that week with a high temperature but didn’t provide any medical evidence to support that and didn’t consult a GP,” said the prosecutor.

Mr Lunny described it as a “serious but unfortunate” matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t make for particularly nice listening,” said the barrister, adding that his client deserves credit for her guilty plea though he admitted she didn’t have much option after seeing the photographs.

"There is no excuse for the state of the house. It wasn’t just for one day but over seven or eight days and perhaps longer.

"One explanation, but it’s certainly not an excuse, is her own sickness. It seems she had a flu for at least some of those days before social services came,” said Mr Lunny.

The barrister said her client has already been “punished far more severely than any criminal sanction” with the removal of those two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am not sure if any structured supervision has been set up yet but there is some hope that she can return to some semblance of normality,” said Mr Lunny.

"She has a full time job. There is demonstrable insight and remorse. There is an acceptance her lifestyle was completely inappropriate. The outlook for her is a lot better.”

Mr Lunny said: “There would appear to be no addiction issues and no physical issues but that’s not to say she couldn’t do with help.”

District Judge Ranaghan said: “Any offence of this nature involving young children means the custody threshold has been passed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the woman “had no option but to plead” but added that since this she has “stabilised her life and is now working”.

He placed the woman under Probation Supervision for 18 months. During that time they will give her work around children and the need to adequately protect and safeguard children. She must also carry out 70 hours Community Service.