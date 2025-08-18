A deputy district judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Co Armagh man who has been missing for more than a year and believed to be dead.

The case against Anthony Joseph James Hughes, also known as Jason Hughes, aged 28, of no fixed abode, Belfast, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Jason Hughes has been missing since April, 2024. Picture: released by PSNI

He is accused of stealing headphones valued at £147.97 from the O2 shop at The Meadows Shopping Centre in Portadown on February 8, 2023.

Hughes’ solicitor, Ms Siún Downey explained to Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor that her client had been missing for more than a year and had been the subject of quite a lot of PSNI and media appeals seeking his whereabouts.

She added that she had police confirmation that her client’s benefits haven’t been touched since his disappearance.

Deputy District Judge Trainor asked if he had been arraigned and Ms Downey replied “no”. He asked for a PSNI officer to connect the defendant to the charge.

A Prosecutor confirmed Ms Downey’s information that Hughes is regarded as a missing person and there is no further information.

"Yes, but the application therefore would be for an arrest warrant. Is that correct?” said the Deputy District Judge.

The Prosecutor then asked the PSNI officer if she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and if she could connect Hughes to the charge. The officer said she could.

The Deputy District Judge told Ms Downey that the papers disclosed the summons was deemed to be served, that it was a postal summons and she was on record "so you must have instructions”.

Ms Downey explained that the summons had come to her office.

"There’s now an arrest warrant. If anybody can find him, bring him in front of me,” said the Deputy District Judge.

In May, Hughes’ solicitor said her client has been missing for more than a year and may be dead.

"I think the reality is that he is no longer with us. He was released from prison and has never touched his benefits nor his bank account,” Ms Downey said.