Craigavon man charged with sexual assault of male police officer

By Paul Higgins
Published 8th Sep 2025, 09:12 BST
A Craigavon man has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a male police officer.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court, 21-year-old Eoin Clarke confirmed he understood the single charge against him.

Clarke, from Drumbeg, faces a charge of sexual assault in that on August 10 this year, he “intentionally touched” the complainant, “the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that he did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that he so consented.”

A police officer told the court he believed he could connect Clarke to the offence.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendronplaceholder image
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron
The alleged background surrounding the charge were not opened in court.

A prosecuting lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks “for a decision,” an application which defence counsel Gavin Cairns did not object to.

Freeing Clarke on bail and adjourning the case to October 3, District Judge Michael Ranaghan ordered the defendant to reside at his home address and imposed a complete prohibition on alcohol.

