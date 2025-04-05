Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Armagh man is facing two charges of sending unwanted sexual images, a court has heard.

Aaron McCartan, aged 30, from Enniskeen, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of sending unwanted sexual images.

No details of the case were shared in court. Charge one is that he sent a sexual image to a person on October 17 last year without their consent ‘intending that he will look at the image and be caused humiliation, alarm or distress or that the purpose of sending the message is for you to obtain sexual gratification’.

Charge two is similar to the first charge other than the sexual image was sent to a female without her consent on the same date.

McCartan’s solicitor, Mr Conor Downey said he had made representations in this matter.

A prosecutor said a full file has been allocated and asked for two weeks to consider the representations.

The case was adjourned until April 9 this year.