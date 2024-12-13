A Co Armagh man kicked a police officer following an altercation at his home, Craigavon court hears.

Patrick Haughian, aged 21, from Charlestown Road, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assaulting police.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard that on May 13 this year, police received a report of an altercation at Charlestown Road, Craigavon.

"The defendant became irate and kicked a PSNI constable. He had to be placed in cuffs and limb restraints due to his behaviour which continued even in police custody,” said the prosecutor. During interview he said: “I can’t remember. I was drunk.”

Haughian’s barrister, Ms Ciara Ennis, said her client had a difficult background with ‘significant family trauma’ and a recent report found he has ADHD. On a positive tone, Ms Ennis said her client has a good relationship with his grandfather.

She pointed out that while Haughian was in breach of a suspended sentence, this may not mean immediate custody. She said the report suggests her client could benefit from Probation, adding that custody would remove him from work - something which has a positive influence in his life.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said a doctor’s report submitted to the court contained at least 14 points which dissuaded him from a custodial disposal.

“Any assault on a police officer is a very serious matter and generally will result in some form of custody. This is also one and a half months into a suspended sentence,” said the district judge, adding that his main job is to stop him offending again.

Haughian was given a Combination Order with Probation supervision of 18 months plus 50 hours Community Service.