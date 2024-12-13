Craigavon man who kicked a police officer had to be placed in cuffs and limb restraints due to his behaviour

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Co Armagh man kicked a police officer following an altercation at his home, Craigavon court hears.

Patrick Haughian, aged 21, from Charlestown Road, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assaulting police.

-

placeholder image
Read More
Natalie McNally, Katie Simpson, Laura Marshall - and 21 more names of women murd...
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National Worldplaceholder image
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World

-

The court heard that on May 13 this year, police received a report of an altercation at Charlestown Road, Craigavon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The defendant became irate and kicked a PSNI constable. He had to be placed in cuffs and limb restraints due to his behaviour which continued even in police custody,” said the prosecutor. During interview he said: “I can’t remember. I was drunk.”

Haughian’s barrister, Ms Ciara Ennis, said her client had a difficult background with ‘significant family trauma’ and a recent report found he has ADHD. On a positive tone, Ms Ennis said her client has a good relationship with his grandfather.

She pointed out that while Haughian was in breach of a suspended sentence, this may not mean immediate custody. She said the report suggests her client could benefit from Probation, adding that custody would remove him from work - something which has a positive influence in his life.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said a doctor’s report submitted to the court contained at least 14 points which dissuaded him from a custodial disposal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Any assault on a police officer is a very serious matter and generally will result in some form of custody. This is also one and a half months into a suspended sentence,” said the district judge, adding that his main job is to stop him offending again.

Haughian was given a Combination Order with Probation supervision of 18 months plus 50 hours Community Service.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice