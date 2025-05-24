Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

A Co Armagh man, who pleaded guilty to stealing cordless drills, has “to look over his shoulder every single day” in prison.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Gerard Ward, aged 30, from Ardowen, Monbrief, Craigavon appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Friday.

-

-

He faced a single charge of theft of two cordless drills valued at £99.98 belonging to Lidl in Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on April 18th last year staff at Lidl in High St, Portadown discovered two empty boxes of 20v cordless drills valued at £49.99 each.

Staff watched CCTV and established that at 4.50pm on that date a man and woman entered the store and went towards the cordless drill section. The man could be seen removing the drills from their packaging while "shielding the female who concealed the items in a shopping bag”. Both left the store without paying.

Police identified the pair from the CCTV footage. Ward made a ‘no comment’ interview.

Ward’s lawyer said his client has been in custody since February. “The time that he has spent in custody, not that it is meant to be an easy time, but for him particularly it has been very difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can see the way he has been presented to the Probation Officer. He is experiencing severe difficulties. He also suffering from very difficult mental health and stress situations because of that.

"Effectively he is having to look over his shoulder every single day, I will put it no higher than that,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had seen the detail in relation to this, adding: “I can understand why you are not specifically referring to that.”

The lawyer said: “Because of that, and no fault of his own, he is even more restricted in terms of his movements in custody. He is in an even more unpleasant environment than most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added his client has a “very relevant record” in relation to the charge before he court. He added that Ward had been unable to perfect a bail address and was now “isolated from his family”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Ward’s record is “very much against him”. He sentenced him to two months jail plus Offender Levy of £25 and ordered him to pay £49.99.