Craigavon man, who was caught with cannabis in Portadown, is given community service
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shane Bell, aged 39, from Ardowen, Monbrief, Craigavon appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of the Class B controlled drug cannabis.
-
-
The court heard that police were on mobile patrol on the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown on March 31 this year when at around midnight they stopped a BMW at Ashgrove. During a search police found a small quantity of suspected Class A in the passenger footwell and a small amount of cannabis.
Police spoke to the defendant who said the cannabis – approximately 2.5 grams – belonged to him with full admissions made at a roadside interview.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted that Bell has a record and he is in breach of a suspended sentence.
A defence solicitor said while 2.5 grams may not be of concern, the defendant has 11 drug offences on his record. He added that since then, Bell has resumed full time work and has a permanent home.
"The only reason he had the cannabis was to assist with him sleeping. He was self-medicating,” said the solicitor, adding no one would criticise the court for invoking the suspended sentence.
He added that the defendant appeared to be changing his life around.
District Judge Ranaghan said it would be easy for him to activate the suspended sentence and send Bell to prison.
“But that really does nothing to stop you partaking of drugs and it does not take into account the positive changes you have made in your life,” he said.
He gave Bell 100 hours Community Service.