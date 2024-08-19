Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was caught with cannabis is starting to turn his life around, Craigavon court has been told.

Shane Bell, aged 39, from Ardowen, Monbrief, Craigavon appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of the Class B controlled drug cannabis.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that police were on mobile patrol on the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown on March 31 this year when at around midnight they stopped a BMW at Ashgrove. During a search police found a small quantity of suspected Class A in the passenger footwell and a small amount of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police spoke to the defendant who said the cannabis – approximately 2.5 grams – belonged to him with full admissions made at a roadside interview.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted that Bell has a record and he is in breach of a suspended sentence.

A defence solicitor said while 2.5 grams may not be of concern, the defendant has 11 drug offences on his record. He added that since then, Bell has resumed full time work and has a permanent home.

"The only reason he had the cannabis was to assist with him sleeping. He was self-medicating,” said the solicitor, adding no one would criticise the court for invoking the suspended sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the defendant appeared to be changing his life around.

District Judge Ranaghan said it would be easy for him to activate the suspended sentence and send Bell to prison.

“But that really does nothing to stop you partaking of drugs and it does not take into account the positive changes you have made in your life,” he said.

He gave Bell 100 hours Community Service.