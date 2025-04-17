Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Crumlin man assaulted his brother by grabbing him 'causing immense pain' to a part of his body before he threatened to "burn down" his sibling's home.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark McNally (37), of Main Street in Crumlin, pleaded guilty charges of common assault and making a threat to damage property on March 21 this year.

He appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, April 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police received a report of a domestic incident in Crumlin. The defendant was on the ground being restrained by his brother, the injured party.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said the brother said he contacted the defendant on the phone and believed he was under the influence. After a "verbal altercation" the injured party hung up the phone.

A short time later he noticed the defendant nearby.

The injured party said the defendant swung a punch at him which missed. He attempted to restrain him and they both landed in a hedgerow.

The prosecutor said the defendant then "used his free hand to squeeze the injured party in the testicles causing immense pain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant later said: "I am going to burn your bungalow down when I get out".

A defence barrister said the defendant had taken alcohol at the time and is "deeply sorry".

She said matters got of hand "over the head of a very small financial debt his brother owed him".

The barrister said the defendant has spoken to his brother on the phone since being in jail and apologised and they have "settled their differences".

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the defendant had a "significant criminal record" and jailed him for five months.