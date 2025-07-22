A young Co Armagh man, caught with laughing gas while he was at McDonald’s in Portadown, is being drug-tested by his father, a Craigavon court has heard.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan warned Michael Brown, from Dean’s Grange in Craigavon, that he could be heading for “a very slippery slope”.

The 20-year-old appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing the Class C drug nitrous oxide.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on February 8 this year, police were tasked to McDonald’s at The Meadows Shopping Complex in Portadown following reports of a male driver inhaling what appeared to be nitrous oxide gas.

Police attended and observed a VW Golf in the shopping centre car park. When they spoke with the driver they spotted a number of canisters on the passenger seat. After a search, four canisters, labelled nitrous oxide, were seized. Police said the defendant made full admissions during interview.

Brown’s solicitor, Mr Harry McCourt, said this drug is “very readily available” online. District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked if this was the same as “laughing gas” and was told it was.

"It is very timely given the news yesterday,” said the district judge.

Mr McCourt said his client has made full admissions and attended court with his father. “I came across this man a number of months ago. This has come as a real wake-up call for him and his father. Since then his father has been involved with me,” said Mr McCourt.

"His father is drug-testing him. He is trying to get him into work and he has a number of job interviews including with Amazon to be an Amazon driver,” said the solicitor.

"He is very keen to get his life back on track. He is doing his best to turn his life around. He is a young man with a lot of potential,” said Mr McCourt, admitting his client had a caution for cannabis possession two years ago.”

District Judge Ranaghan said: “This offence carries a maximum of three months imprisonment. I mentioned the news yesterday because a young man, around the same age as you, was sentenced yesterday in England – albeit he was driving when he consumed the gas. He got 11-and-a-half years for dangerous driving causing death.

"That’s the situation young people find themselves in today. That is why your father sat there throughout looking more than extremely worried. I am well used to people expressing remorse and worry. That’s genuine and I can see it in your father’s face,” said the district judge.

"Mr McCourt has intervened on your behalf. Were it not for the plea today, were it not for the legal advice you obtained, I might have considered prison but I am not going to,” he added.

The district judge fined Brown £150 plus the £15 offender levy. He was given 10 weeks to pay. Legal aid was granted.

"The best thing you can do is follow the advice of your father going forward otherwise you are on a very slippery slope,” said the district judge.