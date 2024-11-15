Deputy district judge orders pre-sentence report in 'domestic' case involving Upperlands man

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a 72-year-old man accused of three assaults.

Chester Verner from Tirgarvel Road, Upperlands, is also charged with domestic abuse, resisting police and failing to provide a specimen of blood when required by police. The offences relate to an incident in the Upperlands area on January 11-12 this year.

Read More
Magherafelt-based construction firm Henry Brothers takes the steer on new £13.5m...

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that Verner had intended contesting the charges, but had since decided to enter pleas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

Defence lawyer Liam McStay explained the charges arose out of a domestic incident.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter adjourned the case until January 8 next year to allow the pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice