Deputy district judge orders pre-sentence report in 'domestic' case involving Upperlands man

A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a 72-year-old man accused of three assaults.

Chester Verner from Tirgarvel Road, Upperlands, is also charged with domestic abuse, resisting police and failing to provide a specimen of blood when required by police. The offences relate to an incident in the Upperlands area on January 11-12 this year.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that Verner had intended contesting the charges, but had since decided to enter pleas.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

Defence lawyer Liam McStay explained the charges arose out of a domestic incident.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter adjourned the case until January 8 next year to allow the pre-sentence report to be compiled.