Derry City footballer in court for speeding
Carl Winchester (32), with an address listed as Mica Drive in Belfast, was detected doing 82mph in a 70mph zone on February 27 this year.
He was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. He said he passed his driving test in England and "you don't get a paper part".
He said he had tried to pay a fixed penalty but his licence had been sent back "because I didn't have the paper part".
At court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was giving him the same as a fixed penalty - three penalty points and a £60 fine.
However, as the case was at court, the judge said there is also an 'offender levy' of £15.
Winchester formerly played for Linfield, Oldham Athletic, Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers, Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town.
He also played for Northern Ireland youth teams up to Under-21 level and made one appearance for the senior international team.