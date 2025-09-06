Derry / Londonderry: two people arrested after PSNI seize large quantity of suspected cannabis

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
A large quantity of suspected cannabis has been seized in Derry / Londonderry.

Police confirmed two people have been arrested.

Officers from Waterside District Support Team, assisted by Local Policing Team officers, seized the suspected drugs on Friday evening.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: “Shortly before 6.50pm on Friday, September 6, officers stopped two people in the Glenabbey Road area of the city after they were observed acting in a suspicious manner.

Police have arrested two people and seized a quantity of suspected drugs in Derry / Londonderry. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

"A search was conducted, and a large quantity of suspected cannabis was located.

"A follow-up search was later conducted at a house, and a further quantity of suspected cannabis, together with cash, a mobile phone and drugs paraphernalia, was seized.

"A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

"They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.”

Police encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact officers on 101. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

