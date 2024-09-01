Disqualified driver stopped in Cookstown gave police incorrect details, court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A district judge has ordered a pre-sentencing report in the case of a Cookstown woman charged with driving while disqualified.

Rachel Megan Creighton, aged 27, from Crossglebe, also faces a charge of obstructing a police officer.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that on February 16 last, police were on mobile patrol in the Chapel Street area of Cookstown shortly after 8pm when they stopped a vehicle under the Road Traffic Order.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was asked to identify herself and checks showed that the specific details provided were incorrect and she was cautioned for obstruction.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said a notebook interview was conducted and it transpired that the defendant had been disqualified.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent told the court that at the time the defendant had been the victim of domestic abuse.

District Judge Peter Magill adjourned the case until October 25 for a report. He told the defendant to attend appointments.