District judge grants bail to Dungannon man accused of damaging a car
A young Dungannon man was released on bail of £250 when he appeared at the local magistrates court on Friday on foot of a bench warrant on charges of criminal damage and having no insurance.
Tiernan O’Neill, aged 23, from Springfield, is accused of damaging a car on June 10, 2023 and not having insurance on March 23 last year.
The warrant had been issued on Wednesday when O’Neill failed to attend to answer the charges.
A defence lawyer said the defendant believed his appearance was another date.