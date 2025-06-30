District judge grants bail to Dungannon man accused of damaging a car

A young Dungannon man was released on bail of £250 when he appeared at the local magistrates court on Friday on foot of a bench warrant on charges of criminal damage and having no insurance.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiernan O’Neill, aged 23, from Springfield, is accused of damaging a car on June 10, 2023 and not having insurance on March 23 last year.

The warrant had been issued on Wednesday when O’Neill failed to attend to answer the charges.

A defence lawyer said the defendant believed his appearance was another date.