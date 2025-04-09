District judge issues arrest warrant for Co Tyrone man facing assault and domestic abuse charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An arrest warrant was issued at Dungannon Magistrates Court for a local man who failed to attend to answer charges of assault and domestic abuse.

Phillip English, aged 43, from Crannog Drive, is accused of assaulting a female, causing her actual bodily harm, and engaging in a course of behaviour which amounted to domestic abuse on December 19 last.

The judge issued the warrant after the court usher told him he had called English’s name in the court precincts and there was no response.