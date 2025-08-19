District judge issues arrest warrant for Dungannon man who failed to appear in court

An arrest warrant was issued for a 31-year-old Dungannon man who failed to appear at the local Magistrates Court to answer charges.

Ryan Mulgrew from Lake View Cottages, is accused of misuse of a communications network to send a message of a menacing character; using threatening or abusive behaviour, and harassment of a female on June 15 and January 2.

District Judge Francis Rafferty issued the warrant after the usher told him there was no response when the defendant’s name was called within the court precincts.