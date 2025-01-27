District judge issues arrest warrant for Magherafelt woman who failed to attend court on drug charge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An arrest warrant has been issued at Dungannon Magistrates Court for a south Derry woman who failed to appear to answer a drug charge.

Charlene Mary Rocks, aged 39, from Greenvale Park in Magherafelt, faces one charge of possessing the controlled Class B drug Methylmethcathinone on December 21 last year.

District Judge Francis Rafferty issued the bench warrant after being told by the court usher that there had been no response when the defendant’s name was called outside the courtroom.