District judge issues arrest warrant for man who failed to appear in court on burglary charge

An arrest warrant was issued at Dungannon Magistrates Court for a local man who failed to appear on a dishonesty charge.

Tyrone McFall, aged 30, whose address was given Flat 3, Market Square in the town, is accused of having entered Poundland at Scotch Street, Dungannon, on February 22 last, and stole a laptop.

District Judge Francis Rafferty made the bench warrant after the court usher told him that McFall did not respond when he was called within the court precincts.