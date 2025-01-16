District Judge issues arrest warrant for Tyrone man who failed to turn up in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Co Tyrone man who failed to turn up to answer charges of false imprisonment and assault.

Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Mulgrew from Lake View Cottages, Dungannon, is alleged to have committed the offences on December 8 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan asked the court usher to call the defendant outside the courtroom and when he told her that there had been no response, the judge issued the bench warrant.