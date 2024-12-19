District judge orders pre-sentence report in drugs case involving Magherafelt man
A pre-sentence report has been ordered at Magherafelt Magistrates Court in the case of a local man facing drug charges.
Nathan Joseph O'Hagan, aged 29, from Grange Gardens, Magherafelt, is charged with possessing cannabis and diazepam tablets on May 1 this year.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton asked for the matter to be adjourned for a report in view of the quantity of drugs involved.
Adjourning the case until February 5, District Judge Oonagh Mullan ordered the defendant to attend court.