District judge orders pre-sentence report in drugs case involving Magherafelt man

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST
A pre-sentence report has been ordered at Magherafelt Magistrates Court in the case of a local man facing drug charges.

Nathan Joseph O'Hagan, aged 29, from Grange Gardens, Magherafelt, is charged with possessing cannabis and diazepam tablets on May 1 this year.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton asked for the matter to be adjourned for a report in view of the quantity of drugs involved.

Adjourning the case until February 5, District Judge Oonagh Mullan ordered the defendant to attend court.

