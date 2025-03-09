District judge tells Magherafelt man to use Probation to address his drug issues

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 9th Mar 2025, 09:39 BST

A Magherafelt man who called police claiming people were hiding under his carpet and threatening him with blades, has been placed on Probation for 12 months.

Rohan McReynolds, aged 28, from Leckagh Drive, had previously admitted charges of possessing Class C drugs, Pregabalin and Xanax and Class A drug, Cocaine, on November 9 last.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that police were called by McReynolds around 2am and he told them people were hiding in his home under the carpet and were threatening him with blades.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Police searched the house but found no one. McReynolds admitted he had taken a 'bump' of cocaine earlier.

The court heard that McReynolds was taken to Antrim Hospital, where he spent a week, followed by Holywell Hospital, where he stayed for an additional four weeks.

Making a destruction order for 600 tablets, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she hoped the defendant would use Probation to address his drug issues.

