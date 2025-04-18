District judge tells Moy woman in breach of trust case to engage a solicitor
A District judge has told a Co Tyrone woman who pleaded guilty to stealing cash to consider engaging a solicitor.
Vanessa Stanisautaite, aged 24, from The Square, Moy, admitted stealing £2,708 in cash on dates between August 8 and November 2 last.
Describing it as a “breach of trust case”, Judge Francis Rafferty told the defendant, who appeared without legal representation, that it was a serious charge.
Adjourning the case until April 30, Mr Rafferty said she should consider engaging a solicitor.