District judge warns Co Tyrone man he could serve prison sentence over breaching restraining order
A district judge has warned a Co Tyrone man that he could serve a prison sentence.
Before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Eugene Gerald Peter McGeary from Ballylurgan Road, Fivemiletown, who is charged with breaching a restraining order on May 20 this year.
Judge Francis Rafferty adourned the case until August 15 for a pre-sentence report.
Mr Rafferty told the defendant there was a “very realistic chance” of him serving a prison sentence.
He directed him to keep all appointments with the Probation Service.