District judge warns Co Tyrone man he could serve prison sentence over breaching restraining order

A district judge has warned a Co Tyrone man that he could serve a prison sentence.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Eugene Gerald Peter McGeary from Ballylurgan Road, Fivemiletown, who is charged with breaching a restraining order on May 20 this year.

Judge Francis Rafferty adourned the case until August 15 for a pre-sentence report.

Mr Rafferty told the defendant there was a “very realistic chance” of him serving a prison sentence.

He directed him to keep all appointments with the Probation Service.