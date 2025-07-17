District judge warns Co Tyrone man he could serve prison sentence over breaching restraining order

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A district judge has warned a Co Tyrone man that he could serve a prison sentence.

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Eugene Gerald Peter McGeary from Ballylurgan Road, Fivemiletown, who is charged with breaching a restraining order on May 20 this year.

Judge Francis Rafferty adourned the case until August 15 for a pre-sentence report.

Mr Rafferty told the defendant there was a “very realistic chance” of him serving a prison sentence.

He directed him to keep all appointments with the Probation Service.

