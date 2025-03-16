A district judge has warned a Co Tyrone man who he said was “marauding about” with a child’s baseball bat, not to take the law into his own hands.

Damien Connolly, aged 38, from Gortview Park, Coalisland, admitted a charge of having an offensive weapon, the baseball bat, in a public place on August 13 last when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Judge Francis Rafferty sentenced Connolly to four months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and made a destruction order for the baseball bat.

Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of the defendant outside a male’s house in the Torrent Close area of Coalisland.

She said he was holding a baseball bat and was shouting threats in the street.

A defence lawyer said it was a child’s baseball bat and had ‘Tenerife’ marked on its side.

The judge told Connolly “whatever difficulty” he had with the male, he must not take the law into his own hands.