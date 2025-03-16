District judge warns Tyrone man found with child's baseball bat 'not to take the law into his own hands'

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
A district judge has warned a Co Tyrone man who he said was “marauding about” with a child’s baseball bat, not to take the law into his own hands.

Damien Connolly, aged 38, from Gortview Park, Coalisland, admitted a charge of having an offensive weapon, the baseball bat, in a public place on August 13 last when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Most Popular

Judge Francis Rafferty sentenced Connolly to four months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and made a destruction order for the baseball bat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of the defendant outside a male’s house in the Torrent Close area of Coalisland.

Dungannon Courthouse | Googleplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | Google
placeholder image
Read More
Payment date for £100 fuel support payment announced by Department for Communiti...

She said he was holding a baseball bat and was shouting threats in the street.

A defence lawyer said it was a child’s baseball bat and had ‘Tenerife’ marked on its side.

The judge told Connolly “whatever difficulty” he had with the male, he must not take the law into his own hands.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice