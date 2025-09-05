A Donaghcloney man, who is accused of stealing a car and kidnapping the driver after fleeing Craigavon Hospital, is to face trial at Craigavon Crown Court.

Robert McKee, aged 46, from Weaver Avenue, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: National World

Five charges that McKee is charged with were put to the defendant during the Preliminary Enquiry.

He is charged with hijacking a vehicle on January 25 this year and also kidnapping and threatening to kill a man on the same date.

He is also charged with assaulting a police officer and driving while disqualified also on January 25, 2025.

A PSNI officer, at a previous hearing, said officers were tasked to Craigavon Hospital amid claims the defendant was ‘causing a disruption’.

Soon after, police received a report of a hijacking in the hospital vicinity. A man claimed he was driving his silver VW Polo when he came across a person in the road ‘frantically waving his arms’.

The police officer told the earlier hearing: “The male walks up to the car and climbs into the passenger side of the car. He said to him ‘I have a gun. It’s either your life or the car’ and told the man to drive to Belfast.”

The man drove McKee to Carn Industrial Estate and got out. McKee drove off and was ‘on the run’ for a short time before his arrest.

A defence lawyer told the previous court his client suffered delirium due to an existing infection and is believed to have been in that state since these alleged offences occurred.

A prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer. McKee’s solicitor, Mr Jim Hillis, said there were no contrary submissions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and was satisfied there was a prima facie case against McKee.

McKee, standing in the dock, said he was aware of the charges against him and declined to say anything or tender written statement in answer to the charges.

The case was adjourned until October 3 where McKee will be arraigned at Craigavon Crown Court for trial. He was released on continuing bail.