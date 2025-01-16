Draperstown man fined £200 for possessing cannabis has 'turned a corner in his offending'
Forty-one-year-old Stephen Darren McGlone, from High Street in Draperstown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy arising out of an incident on December 17 2023.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton told the court that McGlone did have grounds to contest the charge but had made admissions.
He said the defendant’s offending had “slowed significantly” and asked the court to take this into consideration.
Mr Atherton said his client had turned a corner in his offending, and maybe this would be his last matter ever to be brought before the court.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would impose a monetary penalty and made a destruction order for the cannabis.
She allowed McGlone 20 weeks to pay the fine.