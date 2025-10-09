A South Derry mechanic who sent unwanted text messages and made phone calls to a woman he had been in a relationship with, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Forty-year-old Niall Martin Magee from Tonagh Heights, Draperstown, admitted a charge of between February 6, 2022 and February 16 last pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment.

The court heard that the injured party had contacted police informing them that she was receiving text messages and phone calls from her ex-partner dating back to February 2022.

Prosecuting counsel said after advice from police she retained the messages and during one period received 80 messages referencing their former relationship and how he was missing her.

The lawyer said the messages then became more abusive mentioning sexual relationships and threatening to send them to the victim's daughter.

Counsel said the messages were causing the injured party great distress and the police called with Magee warning him not to send any more as they were unwanted and causing distress and anxiety to the victim.

Continuing, she said at 7.50pm on February 10, the victim received another message from Magee telling her he “had a nice wee visit from the cops” and threatening to send messages to her daughter.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant wished to “apologise profusely” to the complainant.

Mr Atherton explained that Magee had extreme difficulty in coming to terms with the ending of the relationship. He said it had been a foolish relationship which was “doomed to failure”.

Mr Atherton added the defendant now accepted the relationship was over and he has taken steps to move on. He stressed that the defendant did not have a problem if the court made a restraining order.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was a difficult case but the injured party felt she had been harassed. She warned the defendant not to have any contact with the injured party.

Ms Mullan put in place a restraining order for three years forbidding Magee to interfere, harass or pester the injured party.