Drink driver caught on M1 could not recall getting into car or how he got onto the motorway, court told

A drink driver caught on the M1 motorway with a "high reading", has lost his licence for three years and six months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Ryan Beggs, aged 31, from Frenchman's Lane in Dungannon, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving with excess alcohol in blood.

The court heard at approximately 2.30am on February 18, 2024, police received a report about a car on the M1 country bound lane at Loughgall.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was reported driving on the hard shoulder and on stopping and speaking to the defendant, police osberved he appeared to be under the influence of drink and was agitated and incoherent.

The prosecutor said Beggs provided a preliminary breath specimen which showed a fail and he was arrested and taken to hospital because of a cut to his head.

The lawyer said that some hours later he provided a blood specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 134 mg per 100 mililitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 mg.

Counsel added that during interview with police the defendant could not recall getting into the car or how he got onto the M1.

A defence lawyer explained that earlier Beggs had been the victim of an assault and suffered injuries.

He said he was a painter and had two young children.

The lawyer pointed out that Beggs has a previous conviction for excess alcohol in 2019.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that it was a "high reading".