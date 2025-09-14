Drink driver caused collision after driving wrong way along M2 motorway

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
A collision occurred after a drink driver travelled the wrong way along the M2 motorway, a court has heard.

Deidre Frances Richmond (50), of Ballylurgan Road near Randalstown, admitted charges of dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol in blood.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told that at 9pm on April 18 this year the defendant had driven the wrong way along the M2 motorway at Ballymena "and there was a collision with another vehicle".

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said the incident "could have had very severe consequences".

The defendant was given an interim driving ban and the case was adjourned to October 23 for a pre-sentence report.

