Driver with Lurgan address who thought insurance was 'bit pricey' for young motorists is fined and banned at Craigavon court
Wiktor Patrik Bogacz, of Union Mews, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with using a vehicle without insurance.
-
-
Police stopped a Peugeot 207 in Market Street, Lurgan on December 15 last year and the driver, Bogacz, said he didn’t have insurance.
He said that he was a Restricted driver and he was stopped on September 14 and October 5 for the same offence.
When asked why he didn’t get insurance he replied: “Bit pricey nowadays especially for new drivers”.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I’ve seen that comment from Mr Bogacz. We are only looking at the offence for December 15 but nevertheless he has been warned. He has a very particular attitude to the insurance being a bit pricey.”
He banned the 20-year-old from driving for three months and fined him £250 plus the £15 offender levy.