Driving ban and fine for Dunmurry man who had no insurance

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A Dunmurry man has been convicted in his absence of driving without insurance.

Michael Purcell, 21, whose address was given as Laburnum Walk in Dunmurry, was charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that on January 31, 2024 the defendant was stopped by police on Broom Drive, Dunmurry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Checks showed the defendant did not hold valid insurance for the vehicle.

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months.

She also imposed a fine of £500, and offender’s levy of £15.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice