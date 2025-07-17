Driving ban and fine for Dunmurry man who had no insurance

A Dunmurry man has been convicted in his absence of driving without insurance.

Michael Purcell, 21, whose address was given as Laburnum Walk in Dunmurry, was charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that on January 31, 2024 the defendant was stopped by police on Broom Drive, Dunmurry.

Checks showed the defendant did not hold valid insurance for the vehicle.

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months.

She also imposed a fine of £500, and offender’s levy of £15.