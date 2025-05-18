A company director caught doing double the speed limit whilst driving from Belfast International Airport has been banned from the roads for a month and has been fined £200.

Kieran Barber (53), of Ashley Gardens, Belfast, was caught doing 61mph in a 30mph zone on January 17 this year.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the speed had "crept up" as the defendant approached a 60mph zone.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's fifth speeding conviction and he had six penalty points on his licence at the time of the latest detection.

He said courts "have a duty" to ensure roads are as safe as possible.

The judge told the defendant: "You were doing double the speed limit".