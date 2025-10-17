A Co Armagh man who was so drunk that police drove him home for his own safety, was fined £25 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court for being simple drunk.

Connor Eamon Graham, aged 33, from Bridge House, Newry Road, Armagh, came to police attention standing outside a pub in The Square, Moy, on July 18, 2024.

Prosecuting counsel explained Graham was unsteady on his feet, smelling of liquor, and eating a burger at 1.12 pm when police decided to transport him home.