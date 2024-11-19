Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drink driver who crashed through a fence causing significant damage to it and a car nearby, has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Forty-four-year-old factory worker Colm McElvogue from Cabragh Road, Dungannon, was fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to stop, failing to remain, failing to report, and driving with excess alcohol on September 30 last.

District Judge Francis Rafferty also ordered McElvogue to pay £2,000 compensation arising out of the incident at Old Ballygawley Road, Dungannon.

The local Magistrates Court was told on Friday that police received a report of a car going through a fence causing an estimated £3,000 to £4,000 damage to the fence and a nearby car.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said police later stopped a black Skoda car which showed signs of significant damage and on speaking to the driver noticed that his eyes were glazed and he was smelling of intoxicating liquor.

The lawyer said police identified the driver as the defendant and he refused to cooperate with them.

She said that later while in custody, he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 100 mcgs in breath.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon explained that McElvogue has been driving since he was 17 years of age and has no record.

Mr Faloon said the death of the defendant’s father six months ago had triggered depression and he had been drinking.

He said the incident had happened on a Monday after McElvogue had been drinking at home on Sunday and “on impluse” decided to go to Tesco.