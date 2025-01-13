Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young Dungannon motorist has lost her licence for a year after police acting on an anonymous report stopped her car in the town.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie Fox, aged 21, from Calendine Wilds in the town, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

The local magistrates court was told that police received a report about a suspected drink-driver at 9am on December 15 last, and stopped the defendant at 9.15am in the vicinity of Bramble Wood, Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Counsel prosecuting said police detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor when they spoke to the defendant, who later provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 57 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence lawyer described it as a “morning after detection” and the defendant had been on her way to work when she was stopped.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said the defendant had made a “significant error of judgement”.