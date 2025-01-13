Dungannon: anonymous report to PSNI about suspected drink driver results in woman losing licence

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 13th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young Dungannon motorist has lost her licence for a year after police acting on an anonymous report stopped her car in the town.

Stephanie Fox, aged 21, from Calendine Wilds in the town, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

The local magistrates court was told that police received a report about a suspected drink-driver at 9am on December 15 last, and stopped the defendant at 9.15am in the vicinity of Bramble Wood, Dungannon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Flu vaccination programme extended to all all 50-64 year olds in Northern Irelan...
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Counsel prosecuting said police detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor when they spoke to the defendant, who later provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 57 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence lawyer described it as a “morning after detection” and the defendant had been on her way to work when she was stopped.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said the defendant had made a “significant error of judgement”.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice