Dungannon: man (21) due in court accused of arson with intent to endanger life

A 21-year-old man arrested following a serious fire at a house in the Cunninghams Lane area of Dungannon on Monday, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (February 6).

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 15-year-old male who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.